TulsaGo Market event aims to help small businesses rebound

TULSA, Okla. — TulsaGo Market wants you to help support small Green Country businesses this weekend.

The one-day event includes 58 vendors from various trades and backgrounds. The market features a food hall, shopping mall, and makers market — all in one place.

“The entire TulsaGo project is focused around helping small, local businesses continue to get their name out there,” said Erik Collins, managing partner for TulsaGo. “When COVID hit about a year ago, it just further solidified the reason we decided to start the TulsaGo project. I can’t think of a better way for us to launch and take that very first step.”

The event takes place at Central Park Hall at Expo Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, and the first 100 attendees get a tote bag.

