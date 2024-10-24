NEW HOME: Tulsa Zoo says goodbye to African Lion Kalu

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo will soon be saying goodbye to it's goodbye to its African Lion, Kalu.

Zoo officials say the lion will head to another facility where he'll be able to start his own pride.

His relocation was recommended after his lioness companion, Shatari, passed away earlier this year.

Tulsa Zoo

The zoo says it'll miss Kalu but is happy for his new opportunity.

The zoo doesn't release specific dates for when animals are moving, but said if you want to see Kalu, you better go soon.

This news comes as the zoo is raising funds for a new exhibit that will house the lions — the William S. Smith African Wilds.

According to the website tracking the money raised, the exhibit is over 80% funded and a ground breaking is expected this year.

