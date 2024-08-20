Tulsa Zoo mourns 22-year-old lioness Shatari

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of its 22-year-old African lioness, Shatari.

Shatari began end-of-life care monitoring in June 2022 because she was showing signs of age-related health decline. Last week, she was humanely euthanized.

At 22 years old, she was the oldest lioness in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums community, the zoo said.

Tulsa Zoo

“As keepers, we always felt it was Shatari’s world and we had the honor of living in it,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Manager of Sea Lions and Large Carnivores Stephanie Kain. “She was able to live a long life due to the excellent care she received from the animal and veterinary staff at Tulsa Zoo.”

Shatari was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 2002, and moved to Tulsa in 2006 with her companion Kofi. Kofi sadly passed in 2017 and the zoo found Shatari a new companion named Kalu.

Tulsa Zoo

Kalu will remain on exhibit as Tulsa Zoo staff works with the SSP to make the best decisions for his future, the zoo said.

She had two cubs in 2009, Zuber and Thabo.

Shatari was known by her care team as a very sassy lioness, stoic one minute and feisty or vocal the next. Her zookeepers have always said it’s Shatari’s world, and they have the honor of living in it, the zoo said.

