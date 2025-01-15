Watch Now
Tulsa Zoo remembers Roger the river otter after his passing

Tulsa Zoo
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning its 20-year-old river otter named Roger.

Roger passed away on Jan. 11 after succumbing to heart disease, the zoo said. He was already on end-of-life care monitoring in April 2024 due to an age-related health decline.

However, the zoo remembers Roger as being full of personality. They said he had a deep love of fish, and when he wasn’t napping in his tunnel under the footbridge, he would stand up looking for his favorite meal anytime he saw his keepers coming.

Rogers keepers say looking out for him was always one of the highlights of their day because he was so excited to see them.

"They loved watching Roger’s brain work as he interacted with enrichment, catching his sleepy face as he woke up from a nap and seeing all the hilarious positions he would sit or lay in while on exhibit," the zoo said.

Roger came to Tulsa in April 2007 and he will be greatly missed by zoo staff and visitors alike.

