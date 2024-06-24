Tulsa Zoo mourns 50-year-old chimp 'Jodie'

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is mourning long-time resident Jodie, the chimpanzee.

Jodie was 50 years old and lived at the Tulsa Zoo for 46 of those years.

The zoo said Jodie was humanely euthanized on June 18 because of age-related health issues, including atrial fibrillation and congestive failure.

Jodie is remembered for being gentle, understanding and confident with a huge personality.

"She had a way of staring into your eyes and forming a true connection," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "For those lucky enough to share this connection, Jodi would greet them at the windows or the water’s edge. This made her a favorite among guests and members of her care team, past and present."

Jodie's legacy will be carried on with her five kids, including Enloe, who was the 13th chimp born at the Tulsa Zoo.

"She will be deeply missed," the zoo said.

