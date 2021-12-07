Tulsa Zoo announces White rhino calf name

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Zoo announced Hodari as the name of the newly born male white rhino calf.

Pronounced as Ha-Dar-ee, Hodari is a Swahili name meaning brave or courageous. The name was selected by the trustees of Chapman Foundations Management, LLC.

Hodari is the first white rhino calf to be born at the Tulsa Zoo. He was born on Nov. 07, 2021, at 12:24 p.m. and weighed 127 pounds. He was taking his first steps within an hour and nursing after two hours, both healthy signs.

“We're thrilled to watch Hodari grow and thrive at Tulsa Zoo,” said Tulsa Zoo President and CEO Lindsay Hutchison. "He has been exploring his new surroundings and reaching many milestones under the careful watch of our staff. After only a few weeks, he's already more than 200 pounds!"

Hodari and his mother Sally are visible to guests on warm days in the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve yard.

White rhinos are classified as Near Threatened with fewer than 20,000 left in the wild.

To learn more about Hodari or plan a trip, visit the Tulsa Zoo's website.

