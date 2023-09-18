Tulsa WWII veteran Bill Parker laid to rest in Skiatook

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Veterans, law enforcement, friends, and family laid Tulsa World War II Veteran Bill Parker to rest. Parker died on Sept. 11 and was among the first to land on Omaha Beach for the D-Day invasion.

A distinguished Bill Parker painting overlooked a room full of patriots. Veterans, law enforcement, close friends, and family paid their respects to the consummate cowboy and American hero himself.

Parker was 98 years old. It was safe to say he was born a cowboy and died a cowboy.

He was a proud Choctaw Warrior and husband of 73 years. He was also a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and horseman.

Most remember him as one of the first soldiers to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day in 1944. At 18 years old, Parker was enlisted in the US Army as a technical sergeant and was discharged in 1945.

Dan Fuller knew him for two years as State Senior Vice Commander of the Oklahoma DFW.

People who knew Bill say he'd often have nightmares of his time in the war, especially at Omaha Beach. But he was proud of his service, and everyone who attended the service on Monday was, too.



Later in life, he'd attend veteran events, like any Fuller organized - and spent hours learning about children and their interests at the Tulsa Air & Space Museum.

Not long ago, he returned to Omaha Beach 78 years after the war and saw children playing in the sand.

As Parker laid peacefully in his casket and the motorcade drove off to his burial site in Sperry, Oklahomans intently watched. They touched the hearts of an American cowboy and hero that'll always be front of mind.

Bill earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his service. Those who knew him after the war will never forget him for his insightful stories.

