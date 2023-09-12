Tulsa mourns beloved WWII veteran Bill Parker

TULSA, Okla. — Bill Parker, a 98-year-old World War II veteran from Tulsa, passed away on Sept. 11, 2023.

Parker, while small in stature, had a larger-than-life impact on those who knew him.



Known in the military as Tech Sergeant William Norman Parker, he was one of the first to land on Omaha Beach for the D-Day invasion. Parker was the last man living from the first wave of soldiers on Omaha Beach.

2 News had the opportunity to talk to Parker about that experience.

Parker earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his service. He was also a proud Choctaw warrior.



He's remembered by friends and family as a cowboy and a true hero.



