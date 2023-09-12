Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa mourns beloved WWII veteran Bill Parker

Bill Parker
KJRH
Bill Parker
Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 12:37:35-04

TULSA, Okla. — Bill Parker, a 98-year-old World War II veteran from Tulsa, passed away on Sept. 11, 2023.

Parker, while small in stature, had a larger-than-life impact on those who knew him.

Known in the military as Tech Sergeant William Norman Parker, he was one of the first to land on Omaha Beach for the D-Day invasion. Parker was the last man living from the first wave of soldiers on Omaha Beach.
2 News had the opportunity to talk to Parker about that experience.

Parker earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his service. He was also a proud Choctaw warrior.

He's remembered by friends and family as a cowboy and a true hero.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7