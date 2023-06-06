B-29 warplane to land in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — This weekend is your chance to see a piece of World War II history.

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum will host a vintage war playing this week.

You can get up close and personal with the B-29, or "DOC."

It is one of just two known that are flying right now because the parts to fix it or not made anymore.



This plane has made its way through history to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

Now is your chance to take a tour and even go on a ride.

Alex London is the curator of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

“So, this is one of the only flying aircraft, particularly B-29, of this time," London said. "So, you really have to take advantage of the opportunities when they come by. And I’d like to emphasize this aircraft still flies. Not many aircraft from that time still fly. So, it really is something that you need to come check out.”

He said having significant and historical planes landing in Tulsa is excellent for the museum.

“There are so many people, not just in Oklahoma, but in the surrounding areas who might have an interest in aviation," London said. "There may be a lot of folks out there who are trying to get into aviation or some of the STEM fields and this is a great opportunity to really light a fire in folks to come see that stuff.”

The plane will be at the Air and Space Museum from Friday to Sunday.

For details on how to get tickets and when you can tour the plane or take a ride, visit TASM's website here.

Also at the museum this weekend is World War II veteran Bill Parker.

