Tulsa woman sends donation to city 60 years after scrapping officer's ticket book

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council is considering a donation from a woman on Wednesday who says she owes them from something she and her father did more than 60 years ago.

Jeannie Rogers sent $100 and a letter to the city to explain the incident from 1960.

In the letter, Rogers says she had just turned 16 the day her father asked her to drive him to pick up some charcoal.

"Almost immediately a policeman on a motorcycle pulled me over," Rogers says.

The officer stopped her after she made a left turn at an intersection that didn't allow for left turns past 4:30 p.m.

"I glanced at my watch. It read 4:35," she says.

In the letter, Rogers details her dad's "more than upset" reaction to what would be a $20 fine for the traffic violation.

She says her dad had her follow the officer until he stopped at a convenience store where her dad took the officer's ticket book when he wasn't around to see and drove off to a bridge along the Arkansas River.

"And then, with a mighty side-arm heave, he threw that book over the bridge railing," she says.

"We were never caught — the criminal and the accomplice."

In preparation to publish her story, she sent over money to cover her fine and more.

Tulsa City Councilors are expected to discuss the donation at their meeting Wednesday night.

