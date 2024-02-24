Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa woman found dead in her apartment

POLICE TAPE 07232023
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
POLICE TAPE 07232023
Posted at 12:12 PM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 13:12:41-05

TULSA, Okla. — A little after Midnight on Feb. 24 Tulsa Police Department was called to an apartment near 15th and Peoria, where they found a woman stabbed to death inside.

Officers had a suspect, Dylan Newberry, who was arrested by the Cushing Police Department after checking a location for homicide detectives.

TPD's homicide detectives interviewed and arrested Newberry for first-degree murder, but said this is still an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7