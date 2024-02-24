Tulsa woman found dead in her apartment

TULSA, Okla. — A little after Midnight on Feb. 24 Tulsa Police Department was called to an apartment near 15th and Peoria, where they found a woman stabbed to death inside.
Officers had a suspect, Dylan Newberry, who was arrested by the Cushing Police Department after checking a location for homicide detectives.
TPD's homicide detectives interviewed and arrested Newberry for first-degree murder, but said this is still an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube