Tulsa woman found dead in her apartment

TULSA, Okla. — A little after Midnight on Feb. 24 Tulsa Police Department was called to an apartment near 15th and Peoria, where they found a woman stabbed to death inside.

Officers had a suspect, Dylan Newberry, who was arrested by the Cushing Police Department after checking a location for homicide detectives.

TPD's homicide detectives interviewed and arrested Newberry for first-degree murder, but said this is still an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

