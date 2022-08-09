Tulsa Welding School students weld for STEM project

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Welding School is shedding light on the importance of trade skills, while also helping a nonprofit.

TWS students are building equipment to support a nonprofit called "Science Heads" as they prepare to launch a new mobile observatory trailer. The nonprofit tours the Country to support Stem Education using the specialized trailer.

TWS is helping by welding a pier and mount for a telescope.

“I’m doing a pole for the telescope, the mount, the base part basically,” says Tulsa Welding School student, Aaron Benhan.

But this is just a small task, compared to welding work that’s available.

“Welding is in every industry. Whether it's automotive, industrial, it's everywhere," says TWS lead instructor Zoe Hocker. "And frankly, there’s not enough welders out there to fill the positions that are gonna become available."

Hocker says companies all across the u-s are looking right here in Tulsa, for welders to hire.

“We’ve got people in here all the time. Can you give us more, can you give us more? And they’re coming from all across the United States."

Aaron Benham just started his career in welding and is about to graduate. He says he chose to weld because those skills are always needed.

Hocker says he’d encourage people to look into trade skills because they’ll almost always have a job.

“Having a trade whether it's welding, carpeting, plumbing, any trade, that’s something no one can take away from you. Once you have that, you got a job for life.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --