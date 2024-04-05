Tulsa Welding School celebrates 75 years

TULSA, Okla. — A local welding school is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Tulsa Welding Schoolstarted in Tulsa 75 years ago and has expanded to locations in Texas and Florida.

They now have graduates working in every state.

Students can also study electrical and air conditioning systems in special demonstration classrooms.

William Wood is a student at the campus and is thankful for the opportunity to pursue a career.

“You always have an opportunity everyone comes from so many different backgrounds you have just a breath of diversity," said Wood.

The school also has a virtual reality welding system to practice with feedback from the program.

"I really like the hands-on training that I'm getting and being able to work with professionals that have done it before," Wood said.

TWS has 200 welding stations on campus and 600 students a day.

Wood is early on his journey but said it will be worth it.

“Investing in myself has been a great opportunity for me," Wood said.

Campus President Shalisa Powell was excited about all the new tech and opportunities for all students.

"Since my presidency here of the last two years we have tripled the number of active female students we have over 180 female students right now today," said Powell.

Tulsa Welding School said they are looking forward to another 75 years of producing welders, electricians, and HVAC technicians.

