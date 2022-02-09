Tulsa voters approve PSO franchise renewal

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa voters approved a 15-year renewal of the city’s franchise with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) on Tuesday.

The franchise gives PSO the right to use city streets, alleys and rights of way to provide critical electric services, perform maintenance and improvements, quickly restore power following severe weather, and support the city’s growth by serving new customers.

“I want to thank Tulsa voters for passing this historic franchise agreement to help us fund improvements for our highway lighting system and implement an aggressive power line burial program,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “When I came into office, only 7% of our highway lights were on citywide and since I’ve been in office, Tulsa has had multiple weather events remind us of the need to better protect our power lines. I am thankful PSO has worked with us to improve service in our community with this 15-year franchise extension, just as they have worked with us for the last 100 years.”

PSO, the local operating company of American Electric Power, is headquartered in Tulsa, with more than 1,100 employees in the Tulsa area.

