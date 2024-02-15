Tulsa Transit sent out 'Love Squad' surprising passengers with a gift

TULSA, Okla — The love is rolling in at the Denver Avenue Bus Station. Tulsa Transit sent a team of staff members to hand out small carnations.

Hillary Baker was just on her way to work, when a man holding flowers approached her. That man was a staff member with Tulsa Transit taking part in their Love Squad in celebration of Valentines Day.

“I’m so glad they’re out here doing this for everyone” said Baker.

Karen Bolton was another person gifted a flower. She told 2 News that the flower made day too.

“It made me feel appreciated it made me feel noticed it made me feel good" said Bolton.



The team didn’t forget about the bus drivers either. They stepped on each bus with a flower in hand. The Love Squad also set up at three other locations around Tulsa including spreading the love at the Midtown Memorial Station.

Bolton enjoyed the small gesture.

“All girls like to receive anything and a flower on Valentine’s days yeah that’s bonus points” said Bolton.



The rose giveaway was is an annual tradition for the transit team. Tulsa Transit's General Manager Scott Marr said that this event was months in the making. He said that he always enjoyed sharing the love.

“That’s the best part about this, it’s putting a smile on somebody’s face that they wouldn’t of gotten unless we came out here. That’s the feel good moment that we get”.

Marr said the Tulsa Transit team loves when they can make someones day with a small but mighty act of kindness.

