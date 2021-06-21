Tulsa Transit offers free fares on WEN Route 969

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Transit’s Workforce Express Network (WEN) Route 969 is offering free fares starting on June 21 until December 31.

The WEN Route 969 provides transportation for employees and future employees working at businesses along the 169 Corridor, which includes Amazon, Macy’s, Milo’s, and many others.

The route was developed to support and increase economic development in the North Tulsa area.

“Tulsa Transit’s goal is to assist with overcoming transportation barriers,” said Ted Rieck, General Manager of Tulsa Transit. “Free fares on the WEN route will help alleviate the financial barrier as well, allowing employers to see first-hand how beneficial this service is.”

