Tulsa Transit launches survey to determine future of the downtown transit station

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Transit is launching a survey as part of a study to determine if a new transit station is possible and where that station might go, including redevelopment on its existing site at 319 S. Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa.

Other aspects of the study include:



on-site programming ideas to best meet the needs of the community

multi-modal integration priorities

site evaluation criteria

aesthetic considerations

Ted Rieck, general manager of Tulsa Transit, gave this statement about the survey:

“We opened our downtown bus station in 1998 at this location. Since then, we have had a front-row seat to watching downtown Tulsa revitalize and become the great urban center it is today. We want to join those efforts and create a transit center to better serve our residents, workers, and visitors to downtown. We are looking forward to hearing what the public has to say about their current and anticipated needs from the transit center. Our team is working to ensure that all audiences’ voices are heard. We know the results from this survey will give us insight on what Tulsans as a whole desire from its public transportation centers.”

The study first launched in May during a stakeholder meeting. It's expected to be complete by December 2021.

To participate in the survey, head to the Tulsa Transit's website for more details.

