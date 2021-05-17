Tulsa Transit launches incentive to increase COVID-19 vaccine access

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is partnering with Tulsa Transit to launch a new incentive program for Tulsa Transit riders to increase COVID-19 vaccine access.

Effective immediately, THD officials said Tulsa Transit riders who receive a free COVID-19 vaccination at three local vaccine clinics would receive a free 10-ride pass. They will also receive a free one-day pass once they receive their second dose. Riders must present their bus ticket or receipt at the time of vaccination to receive the free ride passes.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free to everyone. The Tulsa Health Department is committed to reducing barriers and increasing the accessibility of the vaccine in collaboration with our community partners,” said THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart. “We are grateful to Tulsa Transit for their generous contribution to provide incentives to encourage vaccinations so we can help protect more residents in our community.”

The program is offered at the following vaccine clinic locations:

Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health and Wellness Center

5635 N. MLK Jr. Blvd., Tulsa, OK 74126 | Served by Tulsa Transit Routes 110, 505

Appointments required. Vaccinate918.com or call 211.

Tulsa Health Department Central Regional Health Center

315 S. Utica Ave. Tulsa, OK 74104 | Served by Tulsa Transit Route 130

Appointments required. Vaccinate918.com or call 211.

Community Vaccination Center at Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus

3727 E. Apache St. Tulsa, OK 74115 | Served by Tulsa Transit Routes 401,460

No appointment needed. Center open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10am-7pm.

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 17 and under must have a parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced updated safety guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. Federal guidelines from the CDC, along with the Transportation Security Administration, still require face masks when traveling on public transportation.

For more information about vaccine clinic locations in Tulsa County, click here. To learn more about COVID-19, click here .

