'Tulsa Tough' to take over downtown for 17th year

TULSA, Okla. — It's a weekend of bike racing, cheering, and lots of fun.

Tulsa Tough, sponsored by Saint Francis, brings the city's booming biking community to the foreground and draws crowds of people who may not know much about the sport to the front lines.



Kicking off Friday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m., the first group of racers will take off from 3rd and Elgin. The last race of the night will start at 8:20 p.m.

Drink and food tents will be set up throughout the course. For a course map,click here.

The festivities continue Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.

New to the race this year is what organizers are calling the "Big Ride," which is a festival with concerts, drinks, and food trucks.

To get tickets to the Big Ride, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --