Multiple countries representing at 17th Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is gearing up for its 17th annual three-day cycling festival this weekend. Downtown hotel venues are expecting people from all over the world. Many will be in T-town for the first time.

The sales manager at the Hyatt Place Downtown tells 2 News hotels across downtown Tulsa are filled about 90 percent with guests from multiple countries.

It's just about go time.

"It all comes down to three days in June," said Malcolm McCollam, executive director of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

Staff has a game plan for success at its headquarters. Carts are in place, coolers are filled, and pacer bikes are decorated. McCollam says he may even describe it as a military-scale operation from time to time.

"Seeing everything come together like this- my staff, 800-something volunteers, all to present this little love letter to Tulsa. That's how we think of it. It's just a gift to the Tulsa community. It just makes me extremely proud," he said.



With 1,200 criterium racers daily, 2,000 Fondo riders, 300 William Townie racers, and around 50,000 expected spectators, it wouldn't be wrong to call it one of Tulsa's economic engines.

According to Hyatt Place Hotel Sales Manager Vasser Knowles, all 105 rooms are sold out, largely thanks to Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

"We've got some people from Ghana, New Zealand, Australia, and a few people from Amsterdam are joining the event as well," Knowles said. "From a national standpoint, we got people from New York, California, Wyoming, Rhode Island - all over the country."

McCollam stresses to anybody involved with Tulsa Tough not to be too concerned about the weather this weekend. He says there are contingency plans in place in case it gets severe.

