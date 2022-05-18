Tulsa to develop plan to help those coming out of prison find housing

TULSA, Okla. — Experts say many of Tulsa's homeless don’t have a place to live because they’ve come out of prison with no place to go.

Now the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity along with three partner organizations have been selected to find solutions to that problem.

The “Just Home” project will launch here in Tulsa and three other communities across the nation.

It’s led by the MacArthur Foundation and the Urban Institute.

The program will provide Tulsa nearly $370,000 to create a plan to help those coming out of prison find housing.

Kristin Maun with the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity says this is an exciting and important opportunity for Tulsa.

“Rather than come up with something that we wanted to see implemented, it’s really about the development here. So the key thing we have been working on is our community engagement strategy,” Maun said.

The planning process for this project is already underway. Maun says they plan to hear from those who have experienced homelessness after being in prison.

“As we develop the solutions that we want to see in the city, those solutions are going to come from the community and especially from people who have lived that experience of housing instability and incarceration.”

She says they are working with three agencies and each one plays a key role in developing the plan.

“Housing Solutions is the lead agency for housing and homelessness. Family and Children Services is our lead agency on behavior health and those experiencing criminal justice involvement. The Terence Crutcher Foundation is servicing as our community engagement partner,“ she said.

They’ll continue working on a plan through the end of September. Then she says they’ll be eligible to receive money from a $15 million pool of impact investment funds to implement it.

