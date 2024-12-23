Tulsa Tech students giveaway blankets and food to homeless population

TULSA, Okla. — On Dec 23, the student organization Business Professionals of America from Tulsa Tech gave away $1,500 worth of backpacks, snacks, and blankets. Students said it was part of a community service project at First Christian Church to provide for the homeless population around the holidays.

David Moore was among the people who showed up for the backpacks and Christmas treats. He said he's been homeless for two months and has struggled to travel with all of his things.

"The hardest part is being able to leave your stuff somewhere and it still be there you know. That's probably my biggest hardship," said Moore.

Moore said he was sleeping at a bus stop when he woke up and heard they were giving out supplies at the church. However, Moore said it wasn't what he got that filled him with Christmas joy.

"The backpacks are cool, you know what I mean? It's a good idea. But I'm more grateful for the people that are here handing the stuff out," said Moore.

The student volunteers raised 1,500 dollars to pay for the sweet treats and supplies. Aubri Lynndonwerth is one of the students.

"I'm so excited to be given the opportunity to help people, and it doesn't happen all the time where you get to engage with people and hear all the different stories," said Lynndonwerth.

Lynndonwerth said that because they received more donations than last year, they were able to give 100 backpacks to those who needed them most.

Moore said people like Lynndonwerth gave him hope.

"It just means that there is still Christmas. There are still people that have warmth in their hearts," said Moore.

