Tulsa, Union students killed in crash in Kansas

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools confirmed one person killed in a crash in Kansas attended Booker T. Washington High School.

BTW officials confirmed the student killed is D.J. Laster.

Dear Booker T. Washington High School Families:



It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of a student from our Hornet family. Yesterday, Donald “DJ” Laster tragically passed away in a car accident. We have been in communication with DJ’s family and will share more information as it is available and appropriate. This accident also touched our community in a number of additional ways, as it claimed lives of others known to our students and team members from middle school, as basketball teammates, and as beloved members of our extended family across Tulsa.



It is difficult for all of us to face the death of a child or trusted adult. Throughout the day today, a response team from the district’s Student and Family Support Services and partner agencies is present in our building to provide counseling and support to any student or staff member.



Your child may be coming home with questions or worries about this loss. Please feel free to contact the school at (918) 925-1000 if you have any concerns you would like to discuss. Below, we have included a suggested resource that you may contact for immediate support.



COPES, a community crisis response unit in Tulsa, is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (918)-744-4800 should you or someone you know be in need of immediate support for a mental health crisis. The service is free and available to children and adults alike. For life threatening emergencies, please call 911.



We know you join us in extending our heartfelt sympathy to all of those who have been impacted. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have concerns or questions.



Sincerely,



Dr. Woolridge and the BTW Administrative Team

Union Public Schools confirmed another student killed is from their Freshman Academy. School officials said Kyrin Schumpert died in the crash.

Union's superintendent released this statement:

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic passing of one of our 9th grade students who died in a car accident yesterday. On behalf of the entire Union Public Schools community, I extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones.



We have activated our crisis response team and are providing additional counseling resources at the Union Freshman Academy and across the district. Licensed counselors, school psychologists, and support staff are available to meet with anyone who may need help processing this tragedy.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, and everyone affected by this tragic event.

The crash happened Sunday in Franklin County, Kansas just before 6 p.m. Kansas Highway Patrol said two cars crashed and burst into flames.

Officials said eight people died in the crash, including at least one student from Tulsa.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

