Tulsa State Fair offers multiple parking options

TULSA, Okla. — Whether you plan to ride the new outlaw roller coaster or feast on a double bacon corndog, chances are your 11 days of awesome will start in a parking lot. It's day one of the Tulsa State Fair.

The preferred way to park is through the Tulsa State Fair's on-site parking lots. It's $15 with a credit card and $20 with cash. Parking lots border the expo in multiple directions. A map of on-site parking lots can be found here.

Porsha Fields and her kids just came from there.

"We're going to do whatever they want to do because they run the show all the time," Fields said.

Chief Operating Officer Amanda Blair recommended shuttle parking for those who want to avoid dealing with the hustle and bustle.

"The busiest days are definitely Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with so many activities going on," she told 2 News.

Visitors can also park in the Tulsa Public Schools Education Center at 31st and New Haven and take the free shuttle. It only operates on the weekends.

If that doesn't work, there's off-site parking at 21st and Yale in multiple lots. It costs $15 or $20 given the day.

Then, some people like Brodie Morgan chose to park on a neighborhood street nearby.

"That's what we always do every day," Morgan said.

Neighborhood side streets aren't off-limits, but Tulsa Police will heavily enforce parking laws.

"The Tulsa State Fair has security on site 24 hours a day," Blair said. "We definitely encourage everyone to come here and park and ride the shuttles."

