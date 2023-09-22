Tulsa State Fair set for 120th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — The stage is set for the Tulsa State Fair to celebrate it's 120th anniversary.

The fair started in 1903 as the "Tulsa County Free Fair" and became what we know and love today.

The fun kicks off Thursday Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday Oct. 8 11 p.m.

Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto starts on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Oct. until 3 p.m. for ticket information click here.

Other opening day acts include the agricultural events schedule, which runs from Thursday Sept. 28 at 6 a.m. through Sunday Oct. 8, closing out at 6 p.m.

For a full schedule of the livestock events click here.

There's plenty of opportunities to hear live music at the entertainment test west, which is located north of the SageNet Center in the upper levels. For more information about the acts click here.

The wine garden event will be held at the lower level of the SageNet Center, for a full lineup click here for more information.

Journey Unauthorized, a Journey tribute band opens the fair on the Oklahoma Stage, but the big names include Uncle Kracker on Sept. 29th at 8:00 p.m. and .38 Special on Wednesday Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. for more information click here.

For general and ticket information about the fair, click here.

