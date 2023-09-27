Sheriff's office preparing for Tulsa State Fair among safety concerns

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for another year of the Tulsa State Fair.

Millions of people come through the fairgrounds during the 11-day period of the event.

Tulsa’s fair begins only days after a shooting happened inside the Oklahoma City fair last weekend.

So firearms – are a topic of conversation and safety concerns among fairgoers and authorities. But Sheriff Vic Regalado says there’s no need to worry, as deputies are prepared.

The sheriff is reminding residents it is illegal to bring a firearm into the state fair, regardless of whether you legally carry it.



That’s why the sheriff says the office has a zero-tolerance policy for guns at the fair.

Last year TCSO responded to 409 calls of service at the fair. There were 22 arrests, four of which were gun charges.

Regalado says the sheriff’s office will be using advanced technology to keep an eye out on everyone during the fair.

The technology includes a drone system that uses infrared technology, flock cameras will be located at the entrances along, with camera pods to keep an eye on the midway.

“These cameras are extremely advanced and can pick up almost any part of an individual’s face and body,” says Sheriff Regalado “Or what’s in your hands, or what’s in your waistband. So anyone coming here for nefarious reasons, just know you’re going to be on camera, you’re not going to get away with it.”

“If you are a juvenile and you’re caught with a firearm, we have already been in discussions with CIC. You will immediately be charged and sent to juvenile detention. If you are an adult, you are going straight to David L. Moss [Tulsa County Jail].”

