Planning is crucial for BA amphitheater, according to Tulsa Special Events staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — With a more than 12-thousand-seat amphitheater coming to Broken Arrow, some Wagoner County leaders are concerned about traffic control and safety since it'll be unlike anything they've ever had.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott recommended at a November county commissioners meeting that the city of Broken Arrow staff contact Tulsa Special Events staff who handle traffic control for the BOK Center. The BOK Center can seat over 19,000 people.

Sunset Amphitheater will be unlike anything Broken Arrow has seen. Some would even say Events Park, at 101st and the Creek Turnpike, is underutilized. Once the amphitheater opens there in 2025, the quiet and stillness will eventually go away with the likes of attendees and major entertainment superstars.

2 News reported in November that Wagoner County Commissioner James Hanning and Sheriff Chris Elliott believe the arena has the potential to be a public safety issue due to the high number of people projected to attend.



Previous story>>> New renderings show scale of planned BA amphitheater

TPD Lt. Jack Hoehner says his team directs cars at least three days before and after an event to get them to highways or other streets away from the BOK Center.

He says, on average, 28 officers are hired by the BOK Center to direct cars and pedestrians to avoid traffic jams. That doesn't include BOK Center security personnel on the inside.

Jim Lesperance of Tulsa doesn't think it'll be a problem.

"Certainly, the police and fire departments are all top-notch in the city from what I've seen," Lesperance said. They're very professional and outstanding. I'm sure they can handle it."

Lt. Hoehner says communication with the BOK Center is the key to a successful plan. He says they get emails about twice a week regarding ticket sales. Based on the number of tickets sold is what determines the plan.

"The base of the plan is the same. As more people get there, we just expand out farther and we have more working to control the intersections for pedestrians," Lt. Hoehner said.

City of Broken Arrow staff say the amphitheater will have a security officer for every 200 vehicles. Plus, no tailgating is allowed.

Broken Arrow city staff say they'll travel to Colorado Springs next year to see how a similar amphitheater handles safety and traffic control. They've also invited Wagoner County staff to attend.

