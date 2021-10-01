Tulsa school investigating 'inappropriate' incident involving students

TULSA, Okla. — Thoreau Demonstration Academy says they are investigating a situation after students engaged in an "inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature."

School officials did not share details about the students involved or how they discovered the incident occurred.

Parents received the following letter from Thoreau's principal about the incident Thursday night:

Dear parents and families,



We are managing an incident involving Thoreau students engaged in inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature. We responded to the report of the situation immediately and have conducted an initial investigation. While we are not able to share details about individual students, I can tell you that we have taken appropriate disciplinary action and engaged the relevant authorities. As we continue to review this serious incident, we will determine any additional action needed to keep our students safe--immediately and in the longer term.



One of the strengths of our Thoreau community has always been that our school is a safe and supportive place for our students to learn and grow. Like many schools across the state and the country, we have experienced an escalation in student disciplinary issues this year. We are actively addressing conflicts and fighting as well as other student activity that is related to TikTok challenges, and we will follow up with additional communication about our continued work to ensure our school community remains a wonderful place to teach and learn.



We also need your help: it is critical for parents to talk with their children about the very real impact of the choices they make. This is true whether students are making the wrong choices themselves but is also true when they are a bystander. Incidences both serious and minor can be avoided when students speak up, and that can happen by speaking to a trusted adult at home or school as well as anonymously by calling our See.Hear.Share line 918-480-SAFE or visiting our website.



Thank you for your partnership in keeping our school safe.



