Tulsa Race Massacre survivor celebrates 101st birthday

Regina Goodwin
Hughes Vann Ellis, one of three remaining survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre celebrating his 101st birthday. Jan. 11, 2022.
Hughes Vann Ellis
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:57:45-05

TULSA, Okla. — One of few survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre celebrated his 101st birthday on Tuesday.

Hughes Vann Ellis spent the day with his family, taking the time to pass along a message to Oklahoma State Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa):

“As I celebrate my 101st birthday, I am still waiting on Justice! At the age of 101, when will Justice be done! The judge needs to move our case forward. My Birthday Cake is sweet, but Justice would be sweeter!”

Ellis is one of three remaining survivors of the massacre in Tulsa's Greenwood District that left an estimated 300 people dead.

The survivors and the descendants of the massacre are waiting on a decision from District Judge Caroline Walls in the Public Nuisance and Abatement case for the people believed to still be affected by the tragedy more than a century later.

