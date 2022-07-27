TULSA, Okla. — Met Cares Foundation announces it will transition all operations at Greenwood Leadership Academy to Tulsa Public Schools for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

The decision came after the Foundation's IRS-designated non-profit status lapsed recently. The organization is taking the steps to initiate a review for reinstatement in the future. In the meantime, TPS will operate Greenwood Leadership Academy.

Pastor Ray Owens, chairman of the Met Cares Foundation, gave a statement about the transition:

“This change comes with a heavy heart. It is disappointing to step back this year when we can see that Greenwood Leadership Academy is making a significant, positive improvement in student achievement. On behalf of the Met Cares Foundation board, we offer our heartfelt apology for any confusion this change may create as the school year is quickly approaching.



We are blessed to have a capable, committed co-founding partner in Tulsa Public Schools that can carry the responsibility of operating Greenwood Leadership Academy while our foundation continues other important work this year in the North Tulsa community.



Met Cares Foundation is resolute in our mission to improve the quality of life for students, families and other residents of North Tulsa."

Greenwood Leadership Academy was founded in 2017 as a partnership between Met Cares Foundation and Tulsa Public Schools. The school serves students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade at its campus in North Tulsa.

Met Cares Foundation is set to assist TPS during the school year in efforts to retain Greenwood Leadership Academy staff and students and keep things unchanged. This means "a concerted effort" to preserve the curriculum and programs, as well as their routines.

The IRS rescinded the Foundation's tax-exempt status after it told the Foundation it failed to receive three consecutive years of tax returns. The Foundation's outside counsel says it has identified the error and is likely why the IRS failed to recognize 2019 and 2020 tax forms that have been submitted.

At this time, the IRS provides no timeline on its review processes and actions on reinstatements so it is unclear when the Foundation could receive its status.

“Met Cares Foundation’s board and staff understand the importance of our responsibilities to the community we serve and our partners,” said Dion’trae Hayes, who joined the Foundation in April as executive director. “We have engaged outside counsel and are putting controls in place to ensure that we are worthy of the trust that our funding partners continue to place in our organization and our mission.”

