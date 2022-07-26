Extreme heat impacting paving roads, construction projects

ROGERS COUNTY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking that drivers be patient with road construction crews working in the heat.

Not only are crews required to take frequent breaks, but the process to pave roads can take some extra time. 2 News visited one crew paving a stretch of Highway 28 in Rogers County.

Superintendent Jason Whitworth says the asphalt is laid on the road at a temperature of 300 degrees or more. When you add the fact that the temperature outside is in the triple-digits — the time it takes for the asphalt to cool is causing delays.

The surface must cool to below 160 degrees before crews can reopen that area to traffic. In an effort to mitigate any delays, crews are alternating their schedules.

“We start a little bit earlier and then, of course, shut down a little earlier laying the asphalt that way we can open up the traffic hopefully by the time everyone starts heading home we can open it up and let everybody through," says Whitworth.

Whitworth says if there is no wind during the day, that can even delay how long it takes for the road to cool down.

He asks that drivers be patient as they have no control over how long a project can take.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --