Tulsa Public Schools to change COVID-19 protocols

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools now have a timeline for ditching their mask requirement policy. Starting after the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30, high school students, staff and visitors will no longer be expected to wear a mask.

Starting Jan. 4, masking rules will also be rolled back for elementary, middle, and junior high schools. The school district is also making it clear that masks are still recommended for those who are unvaccinated. They are also encouraging everyone to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible.

TPS says they are working closely with the Tulsa Health Department and they will be monitoring the metro's COVID-19 situation closely.

”99.6 percent of our families moved forward with mask-wearing, understanding why it was important for their safety. So, we’re glad to be able to make this recommendation, but we know that it could change,” Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said.

For students who ride the bus, the district still has to follow federal guidelines - meaning that everyone, including drivers, must wear a mask.

Additionally, volunteers will now be able to enter school buildings and people who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 won’t have to quarantine. But, positive cases will still have to be isolated.

For the full notice to parents, CLICK HERE.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --