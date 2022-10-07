Tulsa Public Schools implements updated safety protocols at games

TULSA, Okla. — Additional security measures are being put in place at Tulsa Public Schools athletic events after the deadly shooting at McLain High School following a football game.

The McLain incident was not only a scary moment for parents and students, but also for TPS administrators.

“It was a horrible, senseless tragedy and it’s one that could and has happened in other communities and public spaces," said Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist at a Tuesday press conference.

T.P.S. staff say some of the safety guidelines have been enforced since before the pandemic. Others will be added for the remainder of the football season. According to Gist, Tulsa home games will be staggered, and all attendees will be subject to wanding at the gate.

Tulsa mother Charity Marcus says those protocols are not enough, and changes need to be made on an administrative level to make it enough.

"My daughter doesn’t feel safe. She skipped out on last week’s football game because it was out north," Marcus said.

Some reminders from TPS staff include:

Backpacks are not allowed into games, and large bags could be searched.

Along with needing student ID's, high school students must also be enrolled at one of the two schools playing in the game.

Middle school students and those younger will need an adult with them.

Attendees who leave the game early must buy a ticket to re-enter, and they can’t re-enter after the third quarter.

No loitering, alcohol or tobacco.

If attendees are at a game and they feel unsafe, T.P.S. implemented a safety hotline. Dial 918-480-SAFE or text 480SAFE.

