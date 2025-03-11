Tulsa Public Schools concerned over possible cut to federal education funding

TULSA, Okla. — With potential cuts looming for the Department of Education, Tulsa Public Schools and concerned parents are demanding accountability and transparency regarding the impact on school funding.

The largest school district in Oklahoma has expressed worries about how possible federal changes could further strain its already tight budget.

"We dealt with a lot with crowding, like a lot of kids and not a lot of desks," said Ashley Hewitt, a former TPS teacher who faced difficulty providing adequate education due to limited resources.

"At one point, I had students sitting on the floor to complete their work," she said.

Amid discussions of President Trump's potential plan to dissolve the Department of Education, TPS is preparing for what that could mean for funding.

Trump has expressed a desire for states to take control of schools, raising concerns about funding allocation among districts.

TPS heavily relies on federal financial assistance, including Title I funds aimed at supporting low-income schools and resources for students with disabilities. With a possible restructuring of these funding sources, TPS could face a troubling transition.

“Last year, we received about $22 million from Title I,” said Erin Armstrong, the Chief Learning Officer for TPS. “This funding allows us to provide additional teaching assistants and resources for our students in Title I schools.”

Hewitt emphasized the impact of funding on classroom support.

“Without assistance, teachers often find themselves preparing outside of school hours,” she said.

If the Department of Education were to dissolve, TPS has not outlined a plan for managing the potential funding shortfall. Educators worry that without federal oversight, some schools may receive more resources than others, exacerbating inequalities.

“This raises serious concerns,” said Jeana, a TPS staff member. “If there is not federal oversight of that law, how can we ensure that services remain consistent at the state level?”

While it would take an act of Congress to abolish the Department, President Trump could take steps to downsize the agency, raising further concerns about educational equity and funding.

Hewitt emphasized the potential impact on students, saying, “Kids who are relying on that funding, I worry about what that would do to them.”

As the situation unfolds, TPS and its community face an uncertain future regarding educational support.

