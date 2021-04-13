Tulsa Public Schools board to file lawsuit against State Board of Education

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to file claims against the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

This comes after the state board voted in March to equalize funding between charter schools and traditional public schools.

Tonight the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted to authorize the school district’s attorneys to file claims against the Oklahoma State Board of Education in the pending Oklahoma County district court case the district joined in 2017. Tonight's action stems from the State Board's recent and unexpected (4-3) vote to resolve the 2017 litigation and redistribute local and state-dedicated sources of revenue to charter schools, including virtual charter schools like Epic, effective July 1, 2021. Tulsa Public Schools

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist opposes the state’s decision to equalize funding between charter and traditional public schools.

Tulsa Public Schools superintendent speaks out about school funding

In a statement, Gist said it would unlawfully redistribute millions of local taxpayer dollars away from traditional public schools. She also said it would harm students in virtually every rural, suburban and urban district in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt support's the state board's decision, and he said it is the right one for Oklahoma students. He also said public school students should not be punished for succeeding in a charter school setting.

Other school districts, including Jenks and Sapulpa public schools, are also taking action against the state board.

The actions of the State Board of Education on March 25, 2021 could significantly diminish funding for traditional public school districts. While we are hopeful this issue can be resolved without legal action, we have a responsibility to our students to do everything in our power to protect Jenks' taxpayer dollars used to create educational opportunities and preserve an exceptional learning environment here at JPS. We will join with other districts from across the state in an effort to ensure Jenks' taxpayer dollars are used to support Jenks Public Schools' students. Jenks Public Schools

The Sapulpa School Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the school district’s attorney to initiate legal action against the Oklahoma State Board of Education. The authorization is in response to the state board’s decision on March 25 to settle a lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association that will redistribute local and state revenue to charter schools. Sapulpa Public Schools

