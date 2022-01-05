Tulsa Public Schools asks families to prepare for frigid weather Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is asking families to take precautions Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday night.

The wind chill is expected to make temperatures feel below 10 degrees overnight and into Thursday morning in the Tulsa metro area.

>> See the latest forecast here

Memorial High School won't have in-person classes on Thursday as they deal with a heating issue. Parents should expect a message about plans for Friday by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The district made the following recommendations for families sending students to school in the cold:

Limit the amount of time spent outside and exposed to temperatures

If students travel in the bus, ask them to wait with you inside a vehicle that has heating

Wear the appropriate and available layers of clothing that provide protection against wind and cold and can be removed as the day gets warmer

Keep your student well hydrated and try to avoid sugar or caffeine drinks

Make sure the student sleeps well to help the immune system

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --