Tulsa Public Schools announces teacher's passing from COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public School officials confirmed that one of its teachers had died due to COVID-19. At this time, the teacher or where they taught has not been identified.

The school district issued this statement in response to the news:

"It is heartbreaking to lose any member of our Tulsa Public Schools family. Every loss of a team member means that others have lost a child, parent, spouse, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend, colleague, or mentor. When team members pass away, we focus on doing everything that we can to wrap our arms around those left behind – family members, colleagues, and students – to ensure that they have the supports they need as they navigate through such an extraordinarily difficult time."

Since the start of the new school year, Tulsa Public Schools have had to shut down two of its elementary schools due to staff absences.

Starting Sept. 7, all TPS students and staff are required to wear masks while inside any school building.

