Tulsa Public Schools announces teacher's passing from COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public School officials confirmed that one of its teachers had died due to COVID-19. At this time, the teacher or where they taught has not been identified.
The school district issued this statement in response to the news:
"It is heartbreaking to lose any member of our Tulsa Public Schools family. Every loss of a team member means that others have lost a child, parent, spouse, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend, colleague, or mentor. When team members pass away, we focus on doing everything that we can to wrap our arms around those left behind – family members, colleagues, and students – to ensure that they have the supports they need as they navigate through such an extraordinarily difficult time."
Since the start of the new school year, Tulsa Public Schools have had to shut down two of its elementary schools due to staff absences.
Starting Sept. 7, all TPS students and staff are required to wear masks while inside any school building.
READ MORE: Tulsa Public School students to wear masks starting September 7
Trending Stories:
- Reba McEntire rescued from window after stair collapse in Oklahoma building
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- How much can a COVID-19 hospital stay in Tulsa cost you?
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Police search for gunman in convenience store armed robbery
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter