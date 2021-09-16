Police search for gunman in convenience store armed robbery

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man who robbed and assaulted another man at a convenience store near 47th Place and Braden Avenue.

On September 5, police said a man entered Riz's Convenience Store and pointed a gun in another man's face. Surveillance video inside the store shows the gunman shove the victim against a counter, take the victim's gun off him, and pistol whip the man before exiting the store.

“That’s pretty risky behavior on the suspect’s part that’s the whole point of the victim carrying a weapon is for self-protection," Lieutenant Justin Ritter of the Tulsa Police Robbery Unit said.

At least two store clerks and a young girl were nearby when the robbery and assault happened.

“Pretty dangerous situation of all so we’d really like to get this guy identified," Ritter said.

Tulsa Police

If you see the man in this picture, Ritter urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 918-585-5209.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --