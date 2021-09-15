Reba McEntire rescued from window after stair collapse in Oklahoma building

ATOKA, Okla. — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Reba McEntire escaped an old Atoka building on Tuesday after a staircase collapsed inside.
McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn were among a handful of people touring the building when the stairs came down, blocking the exits.
Firefighters helped those inside, including McEntire and Linn, climb out through a second-story window.
No major injuries were reported after the collapse.
McEntire tweeted about the incident on Wednesday morning.
While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.
— Reba McEntire (@reba) September 15, 2021
