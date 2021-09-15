Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reba McEntire rescued from window after stair collapse in Oklahoma building

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Michael Loccisano
<p>NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer Reba McEntire attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT)</p>
Reba McEntire to be KFC's first female Colonel Sanders
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 15:22:28-04

ATOKA, Okla. — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Reba McEntire escaped an old Atoka building on Tuesday after a staircase collapsed inside.

McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn were among a handful of people touring the building when the stairs came down, blocking the exits.

Firefighters helped those inside, including McEntire and Linn, climb out through a second-story window.

No major injuries were reported after the collapse.

McEntire tweeted about the incident on Wednesday morning.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7