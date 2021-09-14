New Hampshire company recruiting, hiring Oklahomans for work

TULSA, Okla. — A company from New Hampshire is hosting two hiring events on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the increase in the need for assembly workers.

Vapotherm manufactures hospital-grade tools that help COVID-19 patients from being put on a ventilator. The pandemic has caused an increase in the need for not only the tools, but workers themselves.

The company is hosting two hiring events in Green Country to address the demand.

They are looking to hire more than 75 people over two days, starting at $21 an hour with a $3,000 sign-on bonus. Some additional details are:



It's a three-month contract that starts as soon as Monday, Sept. 20.

They will provide transportation, lodging, and a meal per diem for the contract time.

Tuesday's hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 10109 E. 79th Street in Tulsa. Wednesday's hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 1018 S. Wood Drive in Okmulgee.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --