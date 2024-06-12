Tulsa program 'Women in Recovery' expanding to rural areas

TULSA, Okla. — Women In Recovery received a more than $10 million grant to expand their services to counties outside of Tulsa.

Demi Harris is one of the many women who faced a long prison sentence. Harris told 2 News that her life was quite different before she got help.

“I was on the streets, doing drugs, stealing stuff like that,” said Harris

Harris said she served two years in prison. She got out, but it wasn't long before drugs told her of her again, and an even longer prison sentence was staring her in the eyes.

That's when she found women in recovery that offered a helping hand.

"Words can't describe how much it meant to me to be accepted into the program. Because I knew that this was a brand-new start for me,” said Harris.

The grand will expand its services to Wagner, Washington, Osage, and Pawnee counties. Offering recovery programs, clearing warrants, and helping them get a job.

"I think all counties should have the option to be a part of women in recovery. Especially women and mothers as well it's an excellent program,” Harris said.

Mimi Tarrasch is one of the organizers, and she said it's a major step forward for Oklahoma.

"We used to be number four incarceration for about three decades. We still have much work to do but now we are fourth in the country. And we want to continue with this expansion to drive down these numbers,” said Tarrasch.

Harris said she’s doing just fine at her new job thanks to women in recovery.

"It feels good. This my career this is where I'm going to be at I love it here,” said Harris.

Women In Recovery said that they’re not exactly sure when their services will start in the rural areas.

