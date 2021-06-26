Tulsa Pride celebrates 39th year of parades and activities

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Pride Parade is back after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Tulsa Saturday afternoon, some members of the LGBTQ Community others allies there to show their support.

The one thing they have in common, they all came out to have a good time.

Samantha Almy is an attendee, she says, “I am supporting my best friend’s family, I really wanted to come out and show support for them, they love each other and that’s what today is all about.”

The three-day festivities kicked off on Friday with a Rainbow Fun Run, continuing the festivities on Saturday with events that kicked off at noon.

With the multiple activities for Tulsa Pride, downtown Tulsa has become a very colorful place filled with rainbow flags.

The parade for the 2021 Tulsa Pride starts at 6:00 p.m., then later on the festivities continue with multiple musical artists performing.

The parade starts at 13th and Boston, from there it goes north on Boston Avenue until they loop back to end with a celebration at the Dennis R. Neil Equality Center.

One attendee, Steven Sparkman, tells 2 News, “to me is really about the history of pride, a lot of people may hear that term and wonder one way or the other, you know…why is this something to celebrate but it’s really about countering the negativity and hate that some people have seen over the past several decades going all the way back to the riots that happened in the 60s and 70s."

The celebrations will go on through the night with the festivities wrapping up around 10:00 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --