Tulsa police urge gun owners to secure fire arms amid youth shootings

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are urging gun owners to secure their firearms after two adolescents were the victim of gun violence on Monday.

Captain Richard Muelenberg said this start to 2024 echoes a community issue.

"You have people that are 13, 14, 15 years of age, can't even drive yet, but they're out there with guns," he said.



Related story >>> 12-year-old boy dies after shooting in midtown Tulsa

Youth Services of Tulsa (YST) has also noticed the disturbing trend. "I've been with this agency 20 years now, and we have seen an uptick in gun violence among adolescents that we work with," said Executive Director, David Grewe.

Grewe said YST offers programs that teach adolescents conflict resolution, and that violence is not the answer.

Grewe and Capt. Muelenberg agrees that a key to prevention is keeping guns out of the wrong hands.



Related story >>> Tulsa police looking for shooter who left teen in critical condition

"Young people are impulsive. Young people do not always anticipate the consequences of their actions," said Grewe. "It's imperative that adults do a better job of keeping weapons out of the hands of young people."

Capt. Muelenberg reiterated that 18 is the legal age to purchase a firearm, and those younger than that should not have access to them.

"One of the things we are seeing, that we shouldn't see in any situation, is when someone who shouldn't even legally be able to own a firearm is shooting people," he said. "So how do these kids get in possession of a firearm? More often than not, stolen. They're stolen from someone who has it legitimately. From burglaries, from car break-ins. Maybe they're robbing folks to get these guns."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

