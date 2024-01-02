TPD: Juvenile shot dead overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police announced a juvenile was shot and killed on Monday night, Jan. 1.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, TPD said officers got a call at about 10:31pm Monday about a shooting.

"Officers discovered a juvenile inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds," per the statement. "The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time."

There was still a heavy police presence at the scene early Tuesday morning. Officers were also working inside a house on the street.

This happened near the intersection of E. 14th St. and S. Xanthus Pl. in the Cherry Street neighborhood, not far from Utica Ave.

Much of the surrounding area is blocked off — including the Route 64 exit onto 14th and Utica.

This is a developing story and we will have updates on air and on the 2 News app as we learn more.

