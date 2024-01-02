TPD looking for shooter that left teen in critical condition

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person who severely injured a teen in a shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to a shooting near 56th St N and M.L.K Blvd around 6:20 p.m. Officers said the teen was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

TPD said they are looking for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.

