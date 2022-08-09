Tulsa police: Two people shot, taken to hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers are investigating a double shooting late Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the call from North Frankfort Avenue near East 41st Street North around 6 p.m. Police say two people were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
