Tulsa police: Two people shot, taken to hospital

Double shooting call in north Tulsa
Tulsa police officers investigate shooting call on North Frankfort Avenue near East 41st Street North on Tuesday afternoon. Aug. 9, 2022.
Double shooting call in north Tulsa
Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 09, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers are investigating a double shooting late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call from North Frankfort Avenue near East 41st Street North around 6 p.m. Police say two people were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

