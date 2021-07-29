Tulsa police to host press conference over recent abduction arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are hosting a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss a recent investigation involving an abduction arrest.

On June 2, video surveillance from several businesses and residents showed a man abducting a 7-year-old girl in a white Dodge 2500 Ram pickup near 1831 North College.

Officers were told the suspect passed the area at least seven times before later seeing the victim and grabbing her and taking her back to his truck. The victim was witnessed screaming and kicking while her family chased the pickup.

He would later let the victim out of the truck where she was able to run back to her family safely. It is currently unknown why the suspect did this.

About a week after the kidnapping, Mingo Valley Patrol Division officers stopped Christopher Donald Webb on S. Memorial Drive.

Webb was later identified as the driver of the vehicle in the abduction incident. He is now in custody under charges for kidnapping and possession of multiple firearms.

