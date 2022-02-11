Watch
Tulsa police searching for suspect who fired several shots into north Tulsa home

Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for someone who fired shots into a home early Friday morning in north Tulsa.

Officers received a call around 3 am. about hearing shots fired around North Vandalia Avenue and East Pine Street.

Upon arriving, police found several bullet holes in the house from the southwest direction. They believe the suspect was on foot and left walking away.

K9 officers were called and attempted to locate the shooter, but were unsuccessful. They did find several shell casings between a couple of trucks in the lot across the street.

No one was injured from the shooting.

