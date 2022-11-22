Tulsa police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at midtown QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery at a midtown QuikTrip Tuesday morning.
Officers received a call around 4 a.m. to a possible robbery at the QuikTrip near 11th and South College Avenue.
When they arrived, the clerk told police that a man came in, wearing a dark green hoodie and black pants, asking for cigarettes. When the clerk retrieved the cigarettes, the suspect then pulled up his hoodie, showed off a semi-automatic pistol, and demanded money.
The clerk says they then took out the register trays and the suspect took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing.
After reviewing the surveillance video, they discovered the suspect fled on foot going westbound. An investigation is still ongoing.
Trending Stories:
- 'I am thrilled out of my mind:' Henry Winkler meets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Man speaks out after girlfriend killed in Jenks crash
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- South Tulsa Ida Red closed after SUV drives into building
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter