Tulsa police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at midtown QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery at a midtown QuikTrip Tuesday morning.

Officers received a call around 4 a.m. to a possible robbery at the QuikTrip near 11th and South College Avenue.

When they arrived, the clerk told police that a man came in, wearing a dark green hoodie and black pants, asking for cigarettes. When the clerk retrieved the cigarettes, the suspect then pulled up his hoodie, showed off a semi-automatic pistol, and demanded money.

The clerk says they then took out the register trays and the suspect took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing.

After reviewing the surveillance video, they discovered the suspect fled on foot going westbound. An investigation is still ongoing.

