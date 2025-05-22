Tulsa police searching for suspect after teen girl shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot at a home in north Tulsa.
TPD says they talked with teenagers who were there and said they were having a back-and-forth with gel-type guns when it escalated.
Police say witnesses said someone from the street started shooting a firearm toward the house near 4900 N MLK Jr. Blvd.
This is when police said the 16-year-old was hit by gunfire. The teen's condition is unknown.
